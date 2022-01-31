TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Coyotes still have no place to call home - with a new billion-dollar arena in Tempe still up in the air. Now, a community organization is urging voters to write to the City urging them to vote "no" on the new arena because they don't feel taxpayers should be footing the bill.

That new arena would come with a $1.7 billion price tag in the area near Tempe Town Lake - but there's a conflict between organizations as to who is paying for it and where the money is coming from.

“It’s impossible for it to be a good deal without much, much more negotiations and conversations with community members in Tempe, said Brendan Walsh.

Walsh is the executive director of 'Central Arizonans for Sustainable Economy' known as CASE.

They're now texting community members a form urging them to ask the city council to vote "no" on the new arena because they don't feel the taxpayers should have to pay for it.

“For the most part, these would get built anyway if the owners and billionaires and team owners really wanted to make it happen,” said Walsh.

The Arizona’s Coyotes issued Arizona’s Family this statement:

“We completely agree that Tempe taxpayers should not be responsible - which is why we have proposed an entirely privately-financed development. As we have previously stated, the only public dollars related to the project will be utilized for public infrastructure and remediation of the former landfill - and we will make use of an economic structure that has already resulted in numerous successful developments along Tempe Town Lake. Due to the RFP procurement process, unfortunately, we are not permitted to discuss any other details at this time.”

Walsh claimed that's just not true. “At the very least, they’re asking for a tax subsidy called a giblet,” said Walsh. “It’s a tax break that people get for developing areas in various cities in the state, but it’s a considerable tax break that they’re asking for.”

Walsh also pointed to the Coyote's spotty history in Glendale - when they were facing lockout late last year due to delinquent taxes and unpaid arena charges. The team paid the debt back and has been able to play out the rest of their season in Gila River Arena.

The City of Tempe said they're still far off from any council vote - currently in the first step of the process evaluating it all with a team of city staff members.

There is no time period of when that will be done, and a spokesperson said they couldn't discuss any details about discussions at this time.