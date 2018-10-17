Orange is the New Black coming to an end

(3TV/CBS 5) - Looks like the ladies of Litchfield have gotten their release date.
The Netflix series "Orange is the New Black" will end with the upcoming season.
Netflix previously ordered seasons five, six and seven all at once, leaving many fans to assume the seventh season would be the last.
The Orange Is the New Black cast, which includes Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne and Kate Mulgrew, among many others in the ensemble, made a video announcing the end of the series.
"I'm going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade," Mulgrew (who plays Red) said in the video.
OITNB, which was inspired by Piper Kerman's memoir of the same name, launched in 2013.
The 16-time Emmy nominated dramedy received 12 nods for its first season, including a historic nomination for Laverne Cox, who become the first transgender person nominated for an Emmy. That year, the show won the Emmy for best comedy. The series has since nabbed three additional Emmy wins.
OITNB has became one of Netflix's most-watched original series.
Cast members say they plan to stay in touch after the show ends.
Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK— Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) October 17, 2018
