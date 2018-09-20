Southwest Key intends to submit more information about employee background checks to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The contractor, which operates 13 sites across Arizona, most of them child migrant shelters, sent state health officials spreadsheets this week cataloging fingerprint cards for employees. AZDHS responded to the submission with a strongly-worded letter saying the records were “deficient and not acceptable.”
In an email, Southwest Key spokesman Jeff Eller said the contractor apologized to state health officials and “requested the opportunity to meet with DHS leadership as soon as possible.”
One of the items Southwest Key says it intends to clarify involves dates for the fingerprint cards. When questioned Thursday about the employee records, Eller provided additional dates not included in the spreadsheets submitted the AZDHS.
Some high-ranking staffers appeared to obtain fingerprint cards years after their hire date. Eller says Southwest Key will be giving AZDHS more information showing that fingerprint clearances in those cases were renewed rather than newly issued.
“I think we are headed in the right direction,” says Antar Davidson. Four months ago, the former Southwest Key care worker shined a light on what he says are shady practices harming children at the shelters.
He says Southwest Key must go.
“The only effective means is for them to be compliant in the transfer of responsibility,” says Davidson. “Southwest Key has proven it's a top down issue.”
Davidson says state officials can find solutions that keep kids safe.
“The first thing that should be done is [Southwest Key] should be giving the portion of their allotment from the federal government, they should give that back to state of Arizona and the state of Arizona should work on providing a local means of replacing the services.”
State Rep. Kelli Butler has been working on legislation to require more oversight of Southwest Key’s 13 Arizona facilities.
“We need to ask ourselves if it’s time to get the Department of Child Safety involved,” says Butler. “They are the experts of determining the welfare of children specifically.”
An Aug. 23, 2018 AZDHS letter to Gov. Doug Ducey, officials outlined additional measures for oversight including unannounced visits by inspectors and notifications to state health when there is an incident that causes risk or serious harm to children.
Butler says she’d like to know if those measure have been put into place.
“So we don't know if any reports have been made to AZDHS of any occurrences in the facilities, we don’t know if they've done unannounced inspections,” says Butler. “And I would like to know that.”
