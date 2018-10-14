CHANDLER(3TV/CBS 5) - As a way giving back to the community, Opendoor is giving away 750 pumpkins to residents in Chandler.
Opendoor is an innovative real estate company that buys your house all through app driven applications.
This summer, the company bought and sold 750 homes in the metro Phoenix area.
"This indoor pumpkin patch is a way for us to give back to the community," said Tyler Hixon, local manager for Opendoor.
At the event, they offered free face painting for kids, pumpkin painting, free popcorn and snow cones and of course, a free pumpkin for every family that walks through the doors of Opendoor's recently acquired home in Chandler near the loop 101 and Chandler Blvd.
Sunday's event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
#opendoorhalloween indoor pumpkin 🎃 patch in chandler, az #azfamily pic.twitter.com/85ItEyRlvT— Karla Navarrete (@NavarreteKarla) October 14, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.