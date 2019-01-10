PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Christmas may be over, but there are still a few more days to check out the always-amazing ZooLights.
Millions of lights and hundreds of sparkling displays are still shining brightly every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through this Sunday, Jan. 13.
For many folks, it's easier to find a free night to see ZooLights, now that we're past the holiday hustle and bustle.
Included with Zoolights admission is entrance into Stingray Bay and the Zoo’s 4-D Theater, showing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.
Also, the reindeer will “fly” away after the last night of ZooLights so be sure to stop by the Reindeer Experience for an opportunity to view these magical creatures up close and even get a photo with them.
ZooLights is the largest fundraising event for the Phoenix Zoo. Crews start hanging lights every year in July.
ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo features millions of lights and a 200-foot-long Polar Slide™! Don’t miss out on all the fun ZooLights has to offer. ZooLights is open NOW—January 13 at 5:30—10:30 p.m. nightly! #MoreThanAZoo #ZooLights Photo Credit: Dave Seibert pic.twitter.com/Tsgfwl3Xt0— Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) January 8, 2019
