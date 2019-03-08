PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Argosy University closed its doors Friday, leaving students without classes and wondering what will happen to their credits.
Now, another school called Northcentral University is coming to the rescue.
"I saw some of the interviews of students losing two or three years of their program, and what Northcentral University wants to do is to be able to step up, not have students lose those credits and pick up from Argosy and continue on," said Ken Boutelle, VP of enrollment services for Northcentral University.
Some rule bending means students could transfer all credits to NCU without losing them.
"Across the country at the masters and doctoral level, their transfer of credit requirements is anywhere from six to 15 credits. It's the most that they’ll accept," said Boutelle. "We’re working closely with our president of Northcentral University to help figure out a path where we can have exceptions for these students and accept more credits than you would typically see from a school."
NCU only offers online classes, but for students just a few classes from graduation, it's a quick fix.
"Accepting all of their credits as long as they have a “C” or better, and that map into one of our current masters or doctoral programs, so that’s going to really take a lot of the stress out for the student," said Boutelle.
