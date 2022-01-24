PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The online portal is now live for families to apply for money to help with child care and other options to help if a school temporarily closes due to a COVID outbreak.
Families who qualify can get up to $7,000 per child that can be spent on child care, tutoring, transportation, tuition, and school supplies.
However, the money doesn’t go directly into parents and caregivers’ pockets. The state will be use a third party vendor to coordinate payments directly to service providers.
Parents won’t be able to use the money to hire private in-home child care like a nanny. According to the application, parents must choose from an pre-approved DES child care facility.
To qualify, families must show proof their child’s school temporarily closed between January and June 2022. They must also meet household income requirements. For example, a family of 2 would need to make at least $60,000 and a family of 4, $92,000.
"We've seen some concerning national trends quite frankly like in Chicago and it's better to have something set up before you need it. Hopefully you won't need it. It's our full expectation that Arizona's classrooms are going to stay open,", says Arizona's Senior Education Policy Advisor, Kaitlin Harrier. "Again, parents need options to the great extent possible."
According to the governor’s senior education policy advisor, the process from start of application to disbursement of funds is supposed to take about a week.