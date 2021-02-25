PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Actor Mark Ruffalo and other celebrities and advocates have joined a campaign called the "Week of Action," calling on the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to drop charges against more than 20 people connected to the Black Lives Matter movement. They also want the arresting officers and prosecutors fired.
The activists, community members and celebrities hit Twitter with #DropTheChargesMCAO.
The arrests were made last year during the BLM protests. The community outcry comes after Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel dropped charges against 15 anti-police brutality protesters who were arrested in downtown Phoenix back in October.
Some of the BLM protesters feel the charges are unfair.
MCAO said it can't comment on ongoing investigations.