SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Scottsdale grandmother and her husband are facing first-degree murder charges after her 11-year-old grandson died at a Scottsdale hotel where they had been living for years. Police believe Stephanie Marie Davis, 51, had been abusing the 11-year-old and his 9-year-old half-brother for quite some time. She's had custody of them since 2015.

Davis called 911 late the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 30, saying she found the 11-year-old unresponsive in the bathtub in their room at the Extended Stay America near Scottsdale and Osborn roads. According to court documents, she was doing CPR when officers arrived. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital less than two hours after that 911 call. Police said Davis's husband, 33-year-old Thomas James Desharnais, was there at the time and can be heard on the 911 recording. Police say he was well aware of the ongoing abuse of the boys but did nothing to stop it. While officers were on the scene, they saw another boy with an injury to his face and bruising around his eyes.

Detectives interviewed both Davis and Desharnais after the 11-year-old died and according to court documents, their accounts of what happened leading up to Sunday's 911 call were very different.

What Davis said

Police say Davis told them that the 11-year-old "had been 'hurting himself' all day" and had a history of self-harm. She claimed the boy had hit himself in the head with a wrench while the family was watching a movie and then went to the bathroom and cut his genitals with a paring knife. She said she took the wrench from him and hid it under a mattress so he could not get it, and took the bloody knife to the kitchen and washed it. Police say neither she nor her husband did anything about getting the boy medical treatment.

According to Davis, the child said he wanted to take a bath a short time later. She said she ran it for him and then left him in the bathroom. According to court documents, she first said the boy was alone in the bathroom for about 15 minutes. Davis later told the same officer she was only gone for 60 seconds. Court documents show Davis told detectives she found the boy on his side in the tub with his face above the waterline when she went back into the bathroom. Davis said she drained the tub, pulled the child out, and started CPR. Police took over when they arrived, followed by paramedics. According to court documents, paramedics suctioned about half a liter of water (a little more than 2 cups) from the victim as they tried to save him.

What Desharnais said

Desharnais told investigators that Davis had repeatedly abused the boys, both physically and verbally. While Davis said it never happened, Desharnais said the abuse had been getting worse in recent months, according to court documents. He went on to describe Davis's behavior, saying she hit the 11-year-old in the head with a metal ratchet the day before he died. He also said he had seen the same thing at least four times before. Court documents outline further abuse Desharnais described. He said Davis regularly denied the 11-year-old food and water, sometimes for days, and often forced him to sleep in the bathtub.

He also told investigators Davis used needle nose pliers to pinch and bend the boys' fingers and a wooden broom to hit them in the head. Court documents show that police found both pliers and a broom handle when they searched the room. They also found a paring knife and a wrench with what looked like blood residue on it under a mattress. Detectives say Desharnais told them he knew he should have stepped in but did not.

"The nature and circumstances of the events are frankly horrific, involving allegations of torture of children over a prolonged period of time," the lawyer from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said during Davis's initial court appearance Tuesday. "This defendant poses a danger to the community." He then referred to what Desharnais told investigators, saying he "essentially confessed."

Davis then asked if she and her husband could be represented by the same attorney. She said the evidence against her was "literally just circumstantial."

"Those kids were always taken care of," Davis continued before the judge interrupted her and warned her that anything she said could be used against her. "Be careful of what you say," she cautioned. The judge explained she would order court-appointed representation for Davis and her husband but it would be up to the trial court to decide if they could have the same lawyer.

Davis then asked to talk to her husband. "I spoke to him [before the proceeding] and he explained to me that he felt like he was being coerced ...," she said. "They were making him say things that he didn't want to. That's why I'm asking."

How far back does it go?

The allegations of abuse are not recent. In 2017, there was an investigation into potential child abuse after the older boy's school reported an injury. Police said there's no record of the boys being enrolled in the Scottsdale School District since then. In a separate investigation into alleged disorderly conduct, Davis reportedly told police that she home-schooled the kids, but did not allow investigators to speak with them. Court documents say Scottsdale police officers were familiar with the family because they were known to panhandle near the hotel where they lived.

Police say both boys had cuts and bruises all over their bodies and severe injuries that were "in various stages of healing and scarring." The younger boy is now in the state's care.

The Scottsdale Police Department recommended Davis and Desharnais each be charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. Cash-only bonds were set for both -- $3.5 million for Davis and $1.5 for Desharnais.