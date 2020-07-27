BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A one-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in Buckeye last weekend has died.
According to Buckeye police, the boy was pulled from a pool at a home near Miller and Broadway roads after being found by the father on Sunday, July 19. The family was reportedly inside of the house and lost track of the child.
When paramedics arrived, the child was unresponsive and family members were giving him CPR. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.
On Monday, police said the child died, just days before the boy would have turned two.
A Buckeye fire captain said the pool did not have a fence in place, and it was unknown how long the child was under the water.
The investigation about how the child got outside, is still ongoing according to police.