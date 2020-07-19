BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in Buckeye on Sunday afternoon.
According to Buckeye police, the one-year-old was pulled from a pool at a home near Miller and Broadway roads. When paramedics arrived, the child was unresponsive and family members were giving him CPR. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire officials say.
A Buckeye fire captain said the pool did not have a fence in place, and it was unknown how long the child was under the water.
The investigation is ongoing.
