PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Baptisms performed by a priest of the Diocese of Phoenix are not valid because of a single word, Bishop Thomas Olmsted said in a letter to the faithful. The priest involved is Reverend Andres Arango, and the word in question is “we.”
Olmsted announced the revelation in a letter dated Jan. 14, 2022. “with sincere pastoral concern” and explained the problem in his letter.
Specifically, it was reported to me that Fr. Andres used the formula, ‘WE baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.’ The key phrase in question is the use of ‘We baptize’ in place of ‘I baptize.’ The issue with using ‘We’ is that it is not the community that baptizes a person, rather, it is Christ, and Him alone, who presides at all of the sacraments, and so it is Christ Jesus who baptizes.
At this point, it’s not clear how many baptisms are affected. Arango has been a priest since 1995, and came to Phoenix in September 2005. Olmsted is asking people to contact the Diocese if they believe Arango baptized them or their children. According to the Diocese of Phoenix, any baptism performed by Arango before June 17, 2021, “are presumed invalid.” Those performed after that date do not need to be repeated.
Because baptism is the first sacrament, those whose baptisms are not valid might need to repeat other sacraments, as well. That includes the Eucharist (Holy Communion) and Confirmation. In the Catholic religion, one cannot have received other sacraments without having been properly baptized first.
The Diocese of Phoenix website says it’s possible that some marriages might be affected, as well. “Unfortunately, there is no single clear answer,” the FAQ page explains. “There are a number of variables when it comes to valid marriages.”
“I do not believe Fr. Andres had any intentions to harm the faithful or deprive them of the grace of baptism and the sacraments,” Olmsted said.
“It saddens me to learn that I have performed invalid baptisms throughout my ministry as a priest by regularly using an incorrect formula,” Arango wrote on the Diocese of Phoenix website. “I deeply regret my error and how this has affected numerous people in your parish and elsewhere.” Arango resigned from his post at the St. Gregory parish in Phoenix, where he has been pastor since April 2017, on Feb. 1. He will, however, still be a priest.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Bishop Thomas Olmsted's letter was dated Feb. 14. It has been corrected to reflect the correct date, Jan. 14, 2022.