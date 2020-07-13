MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police believe a teen driver lost control of a car that slammed into the fence of a Mesa home early Monday morning. Another teen was seriously injured and flown to the hospital.
It happened north of Hawes and McDowell roads. Police say four kids between 14 and 15 years old were in the car when it crashed into the gate. According to investigators, the vehicle was speeding on Hawes Road when the driver lost control.
While one teen was severely hurt, the other three were evaluated at the scene and released, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
While it's early in the investigation, MCSO said it doesn't look like impairment played a role in the crash. Investigators are trying to determine if speed was a factor.