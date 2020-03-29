->> Click here to watch 3TV News Live
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One Phoenix police officer was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Sunday night. Phoenix Police confirm Police Commander Greg Carnicle was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Initial reports came out around 7 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.
We’ve received notice that three @PhoenixPolice officers were injured in a shooting this evening. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of these officers and the entire Phoenix Police Department. Please keep these individuals in your thoughts.— Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) March 30, 2020
I have no exact details on the condition of the 3 @PhoenixPolice officers who were shot tonight. My heart is with the families of the wounded and the women and men of the Departmet. Pray for @PhxPDChief Jeri Williams and her team. Godspeed— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) March 30, 2020
Please take a moment to pray hard for the 3 @PhoenixPolice Officers seriously injured in a shooting tonight in north Phoenix.— Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) March 30, 2020
Tactical units ascended onto the neighborhood shortly after the shooting, but police haven't said who shot the officers or whether that person(s) is still inside the house where the scene is unfolding.
Right now, the conditions of the officers remain unclear. Police is asking the public to stay away from the area while they work to secure this very active scene.
