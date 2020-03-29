->> Click here to watch 3TV News Live

police scene in Phoenix
Phoenix Police Commander Greg Carnicle

Phoenix Police Commander Greg Carnicle was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday night in North Phoenix.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One Phoenix police officer was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Sunday night. Phoenix Police confirm Police Commander Greg Carnicle was shot and killed in the line of duty. 

Initial reports came out around 7 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Tactical units ascended onto the neighborhood shortly after the shooting, but police haven't said who shot the officers or whether that person(s) is still inside the house where the scene is unfolding.

Right now, the conditions of the officers remain unclear. Police is asking the public to stay away from the area while they work to secure this very active scene.

