PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was shot at work at a Phoenix business Saturday morning.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune says it happened around 9:15 a.m. near 32nd Street and Indian School.
Fortune says when officers arrived on scene they found a person who discharged their weapon and a man with a non-life threatening gun shot wound.
Officers learned that an employee working at a business was attempting to stop a shoplifter. They both ran outside. A person outside saw the chase between the victim and suspect and discharged their weapon at the suspect. They missed the shoplifter but shot the employee.
The shoplifter fled before police arrived. The person who fired their weapon remained on scene and cooperated with police. The victim was transported with serious non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.