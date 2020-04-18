PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire responded to reports of a mobile home fire on Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. near Van Buren Street and 35th Avenue.
According to Phoenix Fire, when crews arrived, there were two large mobile homes on fire next to each other.
Two people were able to get out of the fire before fire crews arrived. One of them was taken to a county hospital's burn unit and the other was treated on scene and released.
Crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. The identity and current condition of the victim that has been transported to the hospital, has not been released.