PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person has serious injuries after getting shot in south Phoenix Sunday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. in the area of 24th Street and Southern Avenue.
Police say officers went to the area after reports of shots fired. A victim was found with life-threatening injuries, and was rushed to the hospital.
Authorities are investigating and questioning people in the area. Police were not able to provide any suspect information.
