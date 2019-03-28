MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS)-- One person has been injured after crashing into school bus in Mesa.
Mesa police said the crash happened Thursday afternoon near Mesa Drive and 1st Street.
The school bus had two children, one aide and a driver on board-- none of whom were hurt.
The driver who rear-ended the bus was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.
According to police, there was a second car involved the crash, as well. It is unclear whether that driver was hurt.
Mesa police said they are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.
Click here to view current traffic conditions in Mesa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.