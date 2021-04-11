PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Phoenix park Saturday night.
It happened just after 9 p.m. at Cielito Park near Campbell and 35th avenues.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says officers located a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Phoenix fire transported him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).