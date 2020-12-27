SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One person was killed and three others were hurt after a 3-car collision in north Scottsdale.
It happened Sunday afternoon near Pima and Pinnacle Peak roads.
One person died in the crash. Three others were transported to the hospital, but Scottsdale police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
Multiple lane closures at Pima and Pinnacle Peak Rds as SPD investigates a three vehicle fatal traffic collision. Rd closure expected to be in place for several hours. pic.twitter.com/zDXm2lIHZ1— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) December 27, 2020
Police say the intersection of Pima and Pinnacle Peak will likely closed for several hours for the ongoing investigation.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this breaking story.