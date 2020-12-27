Breaking News

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One person was killed and three others were hurt after a 3-car collision in north Scottsdale. 

It happened Sunday afternoon near Pima and Pinnacle Peak roads.

One person died in the crash. Three others were transported to the hospital, but Scottsdale police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say the intersection of Pima and Pinnacle Peak will likely closed for several hours for the ongoing investigation.

