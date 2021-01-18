TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A former White House photographer has covered 7 inaugurations over the last few decades.
"My role is really to serve history with a camera," said photographer David Hume Kennerly said. "Being a photographer covering history, all of that is a highlight for me."
Kennerly has spent decades taking photograph showcasing our nation's history. More than 40 years ago, he served as Gerald Ford's chief White House photographer. "I had total access to top-secret clearance and rode on Air Force One with him everywhere and the helicopters and all the important meetings. I was there to watch Vietnam fall from inside the White House," Kennerly said.
He photographed President Trump's inauguration back in 2016 and got photos of Trump, Obama and Biden together. When asked about one moment that stood out, he remembered a 2009 photo showing former president Obama and first lady Michelle.
"She was cold and he gave her his coat. And they were kind of touching hands. It's a really nice moment. That's one of my favorites. It went to the heart of the relationship which is, if you're lucky, that's what photography does," Kennerly said.
Kennerly won't be covering this year’s inauguration, due to coronavirus concerns, but he hopes to get back out there in 2024.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6 pm. Kennerly will hold a virtual presentation with the University of Arizona discussing transitions of power through different administrations. You can register for the event HERE.