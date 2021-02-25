SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman has been arrested for her alleged role in a burglary that happened in Scottsdale in January and subsequent credit card fraud.
Earlier this month, Scottsdale police asked for the public's help in identifying two people who they believed were involved in a burglary of a Scottsdale home on January 3. That's when an elderly women returned home from church to find a female burglar inside her home. The female suspect got away with multiple items from the home, including credit cards.
After the burglary, investigators were able to obtain surveillance video of a man and a woman who were seen using the credit cards at various Valley stores, say police.
Thursday, officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they arrested Phoenix resident, 38-year-old Jackie Barnhart, for burglary and fraudulent use of the credit card.
The second suspect is still at large and has not yet been identified. Police are still looking for a white man, 20 to 30 years old, 5’9 to 6’1, heavy build, brown hair, and numerous tattoos.
The investigation is still underway.