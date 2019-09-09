PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says one of the pair of escaped Tucson homicide suspects has now landed on its "15 Most Wanted" list.
There is also a reward of up to $25,000 being offered for the capture and arrest of Blane Barksdale.
Blane and his wife, Susan Barksdale, have been missing since they escaped from a prison transport van Aug. 26.
Investigators said Susan faked a medical emergency and the pair overpowered the two transport officers outside of Blanding, Utah, while being extradited from New York City.
The couple drove the van to just outside St. Johns, Arizona, where they got a friend's red GMC Sierra pickup truck. The Barksdales later ditched the prison van.
Since then, officials have been scouring our state for the Barksdales, who are considered to be armed and dangerous. You've probably seen freeway signs alerting drivers to be on the lookout for escapees.
"I urge the public not to be deceived by the physical appearance of the Barksdales," warned U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington. "While they may look friendly, both have demonstrated a propensity for violence and should be considered armed and dangerous. The couple's alleged blatant disregard for human life and the law have made them both a priority for us. We believe this elevation and the public's vigilance will ultimately result in their apprehension."
Authorities believe that the pair has gotten some help to stay missing, and deputy marshals have been looking at several "persons of interest" in the search.
The Barksdales have been charged with first-degree murder by the Tucson Police Department in the death of Frank Bligh, 72, who has not been seen since fire consumed his home April 16.
Evidence found at Bligh's residence led detectives to believe the fire was intentionally set.
Detectives also believed that more than 100 firearms were stolen from the residence.
Additional evidence uncovered during the investigation led police to obtain homicide arrest warrants for the Barksdales.
The charges on the warrants include first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage, and auto theft.
Blane Barksdale, 56, is described as 6-foot-5, 265 pounds with blue eyes and a shaved head. He also has tattoos all over his arms, some of which are swastikas. Susan Barksdale, 59, is 5-foot-7, 110 pounds with blonde and gray hair and blue eyes.
In addition to the reward being offered for the arrest of Blane Barksdale, a reward of up to $10,000 is on the table for information leading directly to Susan Barksdale's arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2 or submit information through the U.S. Marshals Tips app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.
Since the Barksdales' escape, officials in Pima County announced they were suspending use of the transport company, Security Transport Services, pending a review of the incident.