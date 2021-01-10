SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One man has been shot in what Scottsdale police are calling a road rage shooting.
It happened Sunday at around 1 p.m. near Frank Lloyd Wright and Via Linda (which is just north of Shea Boulevard.)
One man was shot and taken to the hospital. Police say the other involved party, also a man, stayed at the scene.
"We can confirm that the shooting appears to be the result of a road rage altercation," says a statement from the Scottsdale Police Department.
A heavy police presence was seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex in that area.
Police call it an isolated incident, and say there is no danger to the surrounding community.
Frank Lloyd Wright was closed between Cactus Road and Via Linda Road during the investigation.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this developing story.