MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Mesa police say one man was killed and another was injured when a helicopter went down in a park Friday afternoon. It happened at Sherwood Park near Horne and the U.S. 60.  Police say no one on the ground was hurt.

According to the FAA, "the Bell 'Huey' UH-1H helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances approximately 8 miles east southeast of the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and 2 miles NW of Mesquite High School."

A helicopter has gone down in a park in Mesa. It happened Friday afternoon at Sherwood Park near Horne and the U.S. 60. Two people were onboard.

Arizona's Family News Chopper videographer Jerry Ferguson actually spotted the helicopter go down while he was driving home. "As I drove down U.S. 60, I looked up, and saw the helicopter fly directly over me, and it was kind of wiggling back and forth," said Ferguson. "As it came overhead, it completely lost control and started spinning down toward the ground." said Ferguson.

Ferguson said emergency crews were doing CPR on one man while the other man was alert. "The one man that I was there trying to help had cuts across his face and some on his body," said Ferguson.

It's unclear why the chopper crashed. Ferguson told us that the chopper's rotor blade had separated. He said there was no fire but there was extensive damage to the fuselage.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.

According to Flightaware, the helicopter took off from Blythe, California, at 2:48 p.m. Here's a pic of the flight path.

