PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after a shooting near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road Saturday night.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams says it happened around 11 p.m. Police responded to the area after receiving a call about a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a man with a gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police are continuing to investigate. There is no suspect yet and the name of the victim has also not been released.
