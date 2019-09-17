YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have found one of the two men who went missing in Yavapai County last week.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said Adam Predin, 44, was reported missing on Sept. 13 and Dustin Michael Morris, 38, was reported missing on Sept. 15.
Tuesday, Predin was located in the Camp Verde area. He is now safe and has contacted family; however, YCSO still seeks the whereabouts of Morris.
Predin went for a hike in the Childs/Beasley Flat area when he got lost. YCSO said his cell phone is powered off.
Morris has been missing since Sept. 9 but wasn't reported missing until Sept. 15.
YCSO said he was last seen in Tempe and may be in the area of Interstate 17 and Dugas.
However, they said there have been no physical sightings of Morris and his cell phone is powered off.
He is possibly wearing a white t-shirt and jeans with short hair or a shaved head.
He is described as 5-foot-8-inches tall and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
YCSO's ongoing search effort includes ground crews and aircraft.
They said although the search area overlaps, it is not known if these two men are acquainted.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260. If either man is seen, call 911.