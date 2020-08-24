PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 8:18 p.m. near the Loop 101 and Tatum led to the death of one of the drivers.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), both cars were traveling west on the Loop 101 in a construction zone when one vehicle rear-ended another.
The male driver, 21-year-old David Justin Rivera, of the car that was hit, a blue 2004 Jeep Cherokee, passed away at Honor Health Deer Valley from a traumatic brain injury.
DPS arrested the driver, 23-year-old Brandon Moon who was driving the other car, a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Moon admitted to authorities that he crashed his car and mentioned using his phone prior to the crash. He denied any use of drugs or alcohol.
DPS investigators believed that Moon was impaired at the time of the crash. They conducted various sobriety tests in the field, administered a breath test and got a search warrant to test Moon's blood that led DPS to have been under the influence of Xanax at the time of the crash.
Moon was charged with aggravated assault causing serious physical injury and possession of a prescription drug.
The investigation is still ongoing. DPS has not released the name of the victim.