PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead after a shooting on Sunday evening in west Phoenix.
Police two people were arguing at home near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street when one of them shot the other.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 49-year-old man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate and are working to identify the suspect. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
If you know anything, call the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.