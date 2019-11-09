PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead after a shooting in Phoenix Saturday night.
He has been identified by police as 43-year-old Jesus Guzman.
Officers initially responded to the shooting call a little before 9:00 p.m. at a Circle K in the area of 16th Street and Southern Avenue. That's were they found Guzman with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police said a witness told officers that Guzman was taken to the Circle K after being shot at a Phoenix residence near 15th street and Sunland Avenue. Officers went to that residence to initiate a barricade situation. Officers found evidence of a shooting at the home. However, no one was found in the home.
The investigation is still ongoing as no suspects have been arrested at this time. Police are currently looking for a 26-year-old man in connection to the shooting.
[VIDEO: One dead following shooting at Phoenix home]
Arizona's Family news crews were on the scene at both locations gathering more information. We will update this story with any new information we receive from authorities about this ongoing situation.
Refresh this page for the latest on this investigation.