TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after being shot at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson Saturday afternoon. A woman was also injured.
According to the Tucson Police Department, midtown officers responded to assist base staff just before 4 p.m.
Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital. The man later died. The woman was treated for non-gun related injuries.
Officials say the injuries of the man and woman were self-inflicted.
Authorities could not provide any additional information, and the victims' names were not released. Tucson police say there was no longer a threat at the base or in the area.
