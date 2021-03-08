MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A crash involving two boats on Bartlett Lake on Monday has left one man dead.
Sgt. Monica Bretado with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. when 65-year-old Matthew Burlington was driving his Nitro bass boat along the west side of the lake north of Rattlesnake Cove. Bretado said this goes against the boat traffic pattern in the area.
The second boat was being operated by two men, ages 61 and 72. That boat was traveling south along the west side of the lake in the same area. Bretado said this area is marked with hazard buoys warning boaters of a submerged reef. As the second boat was going south along the buoy line, Burlington's boat suddenly changed course by turning directly into the second boat's path. The operator of the second boat was unable to get out of the way and ramped over Burlington’s boat.
Bretado said all three men were ejected into the water. The two men in the second boat had minor injuries and were both wearing life jackets. Burlington suffered life-threatening injuries was pronounced dead.
Investigators say impairment was not a factor in the crash. Bretado said the crash will remain an open investigation pending an examination of both boats involved and the Medical Examiner’s findings.