BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Protests over police brutality have dominated news coverage this year, but one Buckeye police officer is on a mission to prove there are still a lot of good cops out there.
As a child, Jason Quigley says he always knew he wanted to be a police officer.
"It was about helping people. I mean, yeah they had cool uniforms and they got to carry guns, but it was more about helping people," said Quigley.
However, life got in the way. With a young family to provide for, Jason instead became a cable guy. That's until about 10 years later, when his teenage son wanted to join the Army National Guard in their home state of New Hampshire.
"So I decided, I'd take him to the open house, and that day I decided to join with him. I was in no physical condition to do it. I was 308 pounds. Had a 5X shirt and a 46 pant," said Quigley.
Jason dropped the weight and deployed to Afghanistan, where he served his country for eight months.
After returning home, he and his family moved to Southern California. Jason landed jobs with both Universal studios and Fox productions in management and security, where he met a plethora of stars.
"Everyone from Charlize Theron, Tom Cruise, Channing Tatum, Kevin Hart, I don't know, the list could go on forever. ((Laughs))."
But the glitz and glam of Hollywood lost its appeal, and Jason and his family moved again.
This time to Mesa, to be closer to his in-laws.
At age 42, that childhood dream of becoming a police officer was still there.
Friends connected Jason with the Pat Tillman family, who in turn, connected Jason with the Buckeye Police Department.
In February of this year, Jason graduated their academy and became Officer Quigley. He quickly got a crash course on what it means to serve and protect.
On just day three as a rookie cop, he was on patrol with his field training officer and the two responded to a van in a canal.
"I did ask him, 'I'm ok to go into the water, right?'. He's like 'yes, I'm going in too.' We both just kind of went in at the same time," said Quigley
Inside, they found two women and five dogs and pulled them out of the water to safety.
Then on April 24th, Officer Quigley was off duty and driving on the US 60 near Stapley to the grocery store with his daughter, when he noticed a helicopter in trouble.
"As I was looking up, I saw a giant puff of black smoke from the helicopter, and it started twisting, spinning around a little bit, and I told my daughter, 'I think that helicopter is going to crash,'" said Quigley.
The helicopter went down in Sherwood Park in Mesa.
"It was surreal. It looks like something you see in a movie in Hollywood. It wasn't something I ever expected to see in real life.
As his daughter called 911, Officer Quigley pulled his car over on the side of the freeway and ran to the wreckage. He was one of the first on scene. His daughter followed after him. Inside, they found the pilot, still alive, but the passenger was dead.
"And there was smoke coming from the helicopter, so I had to move the deceased gentleman away from the pilot, and I unbuckled his belt, and dragged him away from the helicopter. He had some pretty severe injuries. I didn't know if he was going to make it," said Quigley.
He ran back and forth, giving aid to both victims until medics arrived. A few days later, he called the hospital to check on the survivor and left his phone number for him.
"Approximately one month ago, he called, told me he was ok, so he made it," said Quigley.
And if that's not enough, two days after that helicopter crash, as Officer Quigley drove home from his shift in the middle of the night, he found a car smashed on the side of the freeway with the driver still inside. Of course, he jumped into action and pulled the driver out before anyone else even got there.
With less than a year under his belt as beat cop, and during a time where there is so much negativity surrounding law enforcement, Officer Quigley says he's not phased.
"If I can change somebody's mind, at least one person a week, then I've done pretty good. That's my goal is to go out there and see if I can help people. Not everybody is bad. Not everybody has to go to jail. Not everybody needs a ticket. I think I have more warnings written than I do tickets. So, some people just need to be educated," said Quigley.