TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -One person suffered minor injuries in a shooting at a restaurant on the north side of Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 20.
According to our affiliate KOLD, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that no one was in custody.
The shooting happened at Mr. An’s Teppan Steak and Seafood, which is located at 6091 North Oracle.
The PCSD said multiple shots were fired into the restaurant before 8 p.m.
Community Alert https://t.co/heE2AEDB7o pic.twitter.com/EEpW77ZjRM— Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) October 21, 2019
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while detectives investigate the situation.
Click/tap here to see the updated story from KOLD.
.@PimaSheriff deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Mr. An's on Oracle Rd and Panorama. Those traveling in the area are asked to take alternate routes. The investigation is active: pic.twitter.com/IsTDcBuwov— Hannah Tiede (@HannahTiedeTV) October 21, 2019