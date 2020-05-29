PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was hurt in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Phoenix. Police say it happened in the area of 29th Avenue and Berridge Lane, near Bethany Home Road.
What led to the shooting is unknown at this time. Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department says a suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. No officers were injured. Justus confirmed it had nothing to do with protests that occurred downtown Friday night.
More information will be released as it becomes available. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this shooting.