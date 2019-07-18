SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - “That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Neil Armstrong's historic words we've heard 100 times.
But we wouldn't have heard them at all had it not been for the hard work and ingenuity of the engineers at one company located right here in the Valley.
"Some of the most exciting stuff we do is highly classified,” said Manny Mora, General Dynamics Mission Systems Vice President and General Manger of Space and Intelligence Systems.
Fifty years ago this week, astronauts landed on the moon for the very first time.
Before man could be sent there, the engineers at General Dynamics, formerly Motorola, were given a monumental task: outfit Apollo 11 with communication equipment so the astronauts could talk with mission control.
Except no one had ever sent a message so far before.
“To link us from to the earth to the moon was one of the hardest problems imaginable to this sort of business. And so they took that on,” said Mora.
The messages had to travel some 240 thousand miles from Earth all the way to the moon and back again. And it had to work, because lives depended on it.
It took seven years of trial and testing before finally their devices were sent into space.
Now, from the same location in Scottsdale, the company is still building communications and cyber security devices.
"We've taken that knowledge and we've taken that culture, and today 50 years later, we have a thriving growing business where we're applying some of the same techniques and same culture to our current customers,” said Mora.
They’re reminded every day of the men who came before them to design one of the most iconic pieces of communication equipment our universe has ever seen.
Their own giant leap for mankind.
"It's a great feeling to know that that come out of people who came before us in this business, people that worked in this same building that we work in today,” said Mora.
