NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- DPS troopers say one person has died, and three others, including two children, were hurt after a rollover crash on southbound I-17 north of New River on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on Interstate 17 at Table Mesa Road, just north of New River. Troopers say an SUV crashed and rolled over onto the exit ramp and landed on its roof. One person died in the crash, another adult was taken to a hospital by an ambulance, and two kids were flown to the hospital. Troopers did not say how old the two children were or the extent of their injuries.
It is unknown how the crash occurred. The investigation is ongoing.