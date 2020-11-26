LAVEEN VILLAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One man is dead and another could be facing charges after a hit-and-run wreck in Phoenix.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 39th and Southern avenues. When Maricopa County deputies got there, they found a man who had been hit by a car, but the vehicle was nowhere to be seen.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the man who hit the victim and was “taken into custody without incident.”
At this point, it’s not clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Investigators have not released any other information.