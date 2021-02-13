MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Mesa on Saturday morning.
It happened on Arizona Avenue at San Angelo Street, which is just north of Guadalupe Road. Video from the scene shows a white sedan with severe front-end damage. The motorcycle is lying in the grass next to the stoplight. The Department of Public Safety hasn't said who died or if anyone was hurt. It's unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. Investigators are looking into what led up to the crash.
The intersection was shut down for a few hours while troopers investigated. It has since reopened.
No word if impairment or speed were factors and DPS hasn't said if there will be any charges.