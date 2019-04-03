MESA (3TV/CBS5) -- One person was killed after a three-vehicle crash in Mesa that sent a truck slamming into a building.
It happened near Dobson and Broadway roads around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say a big box truck was traveling eastbound on Broadway Road when it struck an SUV as it was switching lanes.
That SUV was pushed left of center and over the median, where it flipped into the air and landed on top of a third vehicle, a pickup truck.
That truck was was pushed across the median to the south and collided with the apartment building. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor for any of the drivers and no criminal charges are being sought at this time.
