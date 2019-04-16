FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One person has died after a helicopter crashed near Fountain Hills on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. near Fort McDowell and Yavapai roads.
[PHOTOS: See images of the scene from Fountain Hills]
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Arizona's Family that a Eurocopter EC135 crashed under "unknown circumstances".
The FAA believes the pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft.
[VIDEO: Helicopter crashes northeast of Fountain Hills]
Video from our news helicopter showed the aircraft down in a remote field, completely destroyed.
The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this story.
(3) comments
This is no doubt, somehow, linked to the West Valley. All bad things in the Valley of the Sun stem from the West Valley.
Must be all them Sun City people.
And I am glad the rock you live under is in the EAST valley.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.