CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a garbage truck and a passenger car crashed near Price and Queen Creek roads in Chandler Tuesday morning, police said.
The driver of the car was transported to the hospital and died of their injuries, according to Chandler police.
Officials said that lanes in the area are restricted and officers will be on scene investigating for several hours.
It is too early to determine if speed or other factors played a part in the crash, police said.
