TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has died after a car collided with a light rail train in Tempe overnight.
The crash happened early Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. near Center Parkway and Washington Street.
Tempe police say a car was traveling eastbound and hit the front end of hte train that was traveling westbound. The man driving the car had life threatening injuries and passed away at the scene.
The light rail driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No passengers were on the train at the time of the crash.
Police posted on Twitter after the incident that the area between Center Parkway and Mill Avenue would be closed as they investigated. However, the area reopened shortly after 6 a.m.
The name of the driver has not been released. The cause of the crash is unknown. The investigation is ongoing. They are not sure if impairment was a factor or not.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.