PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others have serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix on Tuesday night.
It happened on 32nd Street and Cortez Street, which is just south of Cactus Road. Firefighters said a total of four drivers were involved. Two people had to be pulled out of their separate cars.
Video from the ground shows one of the vehicles smashed into a tree and wall. It's so scrunched up, it's hard to tell what kind of car it is. Firefighters originally said a man and a woman had critical injuries while two other women were fighting for their lives in extremely critical condition. A police lieutenant on scene later told an Arizona's Family crew that at least one person had died after arriving to the hospital, but could not clarify who it was.
Although it is still early into the investigation, the lieutenant said officers believe speed played a role in the crash. One of the drivers apparently swerved to miss a dog that was in the middle of the street, causing a chain-reaction crash. Unfortunately, the dog also died as a result of the multi-vehicle wreck.
32nd Street is closed between Cortez and Altadena Avenue.