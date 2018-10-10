PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A coalition of community groups called One Arizona worked together to register a record number of voters.
The group registered 190,000 new voters statewide according to Eddie Chavez with One Arizona.
The One Arizona Coalition is made up of non-profit organizations including the Arizona Center for Empowerment, Central Arizonans for a Sustainable Economy, Chispa Mi Familia Vota, NextGen America and 14 other groups all with the goal of registering as many voters as possible.
The big push to register voters started in May and the group worked all the way up to Tuesday's registration deadline for the November election.
"We don't care which party you vote for, we just want you to use your power to vote," Chavez said.
The coalition aimed to register 200,000 new voters but still broke records in the amount of new voters registered.
