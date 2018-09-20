3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) — "I just feel so good, so relaxed," Dennis Huff said.
With 3 On Your Side's help, Huff says a load is off his shoulders. That's because the solar panels he had installed on his home have finally been removed.
In a previous report, Huff explained how the solar panels weren't working properly and his savings weren't what they should have been.
[READ MORE: Wittmann homeowner stuck with high solar bills]
"I've been taken advantage of and so far nothings been done about it. I've complained and complained, and they don't care," Huff said.
But here's the update. After 3 On Your Side's involvement, the solar energy company Sunrun, agreed to remove the 30 solar panels from Huff's house and release Huff from his 20-year contractual agreement.
"It'll be like night and day. It will be that much of a relief that what ya'll done have made it happen because of ya'll 3 On Your Side is how I see it and because of you guys what you do that's why it's happening," Huff said.
Bob Little's update isn't so joyful.
3 On Your side explained how he wanted precious home videos transferred to a digital platform.
The videos were of his children and deceased wife, but when he used FedEx to ship those videos across the country to a company called Southtree, one box of videos was lost.
[READ MORE: East Phoenix-area man frustrated over lost family videos]
"I sent the two boxes at the same time and apparently one box made it to them and one box didn’t, and they said it got lost in the mail somewhere," Little said.
Nine months later. Little says his box of videos is still missing! In fact, when you put in Little's FedEx tracking number, it still says it was picked up in Apache Junction and scheduled delivery is pending.
FedEx tells 3 On Your Side "unfortunately nothing has been uncovered yet."
And, as far as Southtree, the video transfer company, they won't even discuss the lost box of videos with 3 On Your Side saying, "We will only discuss his order with him (Bob)."
And then, there's an update on a guy named Mike Blanco.
"Mike Blanco, how are you, sir? I'd like to talk to you about Cheryl Maro, where are you going sir?" Gary Harper said.
But, Blanco wasn't in the mood for questions.
"This is how you operate? You take money and then you flee? Really?" Harper said.
[READ MORE: Fake contractor runs from 3 On Your Side after taking $21,000 from consumer]
When 3 On Your Side initially tracked him down, we wanted to know why the fake contractor took $21,000 from Cheryl Maro for a major front yard makeover and disappeared with the money.
Well, here's the update. Blanco, who also goes by Arana Margarito Blanco, is now charged with contracting without a license. But at his recent court hearing, Blanco never even showed up. Another court hearing has now been scheduled.
“While I would truly love to recoup some of the money or all of it, that would be great, I don't really see that happening but more than that I don't want him to take advantage of anybody else," Maro said.
By the way, that fake contractor has another court hearing coming up, we’ll let you know if he shows this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.