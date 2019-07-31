Stephanie Schwencer and husband say they sure are glad they contacted 3 On Your Side. They recently flew to Florida for vacation and rented a car from Budget-Rent-A-Car. But as soon as they drove off the rental lot, they noticed one of their tail lights was out.
The couple says it didn't concern them too much though, thinking it was simply a bad light bulb. "I didn't worry that much about it because we weren't driving around a lot at night,” Stephanie told 3 On Your Side. “We were only going a couple of blocks to dinner and doing stuff like that."
After returning the car a week later and flying back home, Stephanie and her husband got a repair bill for $610.04 from Budget. Budget claimed that's how much it cost to fix that non-working taillight.
3 On Your Side got involved and once we contacted Budget. The rental car company apologized and waived the bill.
Stephanie says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side. “I kind of felt like the small fish in the big sea,” Stephanie said. “I didn't know how I was going to get this taken care of. It's kind of a helpless feeling. I'm so excited that I don't have to worry about this anymore and it's all taken care of.
3 On Your Side is also currently getting money back for Amber Clark. She drove to Tucson to purchase a food truck from a guy named Alberto Santacruz. After giving him $12,000 8 months ago, Santacruz never delivered that truck.
When 3 On Your Side confronted Santacruz about all that money, he promised to make payments to Amber and repay her all $12,000..
So far, he's returned $2,200 and he promises to keep making payments.
And then there's David Wright. When he put his ill wife into a group home, David paid for two months up front. "I didn't want to be making payments every month so I paid 2 months in advance," David said.
But unfortunately, David's wife immediately passed away and according to his contract, the group home needed to return $2,400 in unused rent.
They never did. However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, David got all $2,400 returned to him in cash. "I am really pleased with 3 On Your Side and the way you take care of it. You helped a lot of people," he said.
When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup or save our viewers during the month of July, it amounts to $5,810. And for the entire year so far, it totals $173,272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.