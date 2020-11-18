PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A strip of oleanders caught on fire and extended to a nearby shed and home early Wednesday morning.
According to Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of 32nd Street and McDowell Road at about 2 a.m.
The first arriving engine company found a strip of oleanders on fire. Fire crews extinguished the flames, but not before the fire extended to the shed and house.
Douglas says two people are displaced from the home and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.