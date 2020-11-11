SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As some Scottsdale restaurants fight to stay afloat, an Old Town developer came up with a solution to help businesses, plus the men and women who fought for our country.
On average, the general manager at Merkin Vineyards Old Town Scottsdale said business has been down by about 30% since this pandemic started. In some cases, other Old Town businesses are hurting even more.
"The restaurant industry and the retail that's prevalent in Old Town Scottsdale that requires so much influx from tourism and visitors from out of state, has been especially hard hit," said Carter Unger, president of Spring Creek Development.
Although some Scottsdale business owners have lost money, they're still thinking about the men and women who made big sacrifices just for them to be there.
"I had attempted suicide many times," said Army veteran Stephen Bradford. "I was suffering with addiction issues, homelessness."
Bradford's heartbreaking story got a happy ending, thanks to the founder of the nonprofit Honor House.
"It's like he looked into my soul, saw the pain, saw the suffering," said Bradford.
Honor House helped Bradford get back on his feet. Stories like his inspire Unger. He got Old Town businesses together to fundraise for Honor House this month.
"We all win when we help each other, with restaurants being especially hit and Veterans Day coming up, I happen to be a veteran, and I thought it would be a great way for us all to come together," said Unger.
Several businesses are participating in the fundraiser throughout the month. Each one is raising money a little differently, and the dates for each restaurant participating varies.
You can find a list of participating restaurants here, and Unger said you can contact each one to find out more about what they're doing for veterans.
"Some restaurants are doing a special that has a percentage going, some on the check-out tab, you can add a couple dollars, and some are doing 10 percent of what comes in," said Unger.
"It's fantastic," said Bradford. "I'm actually getting goosebumps."