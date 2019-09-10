TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Four Peaks Oktoberfest is returning to Tempe Town Lake for the 47th year this October.
From Friday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 13, the Bavarian-themed festival will be open to all ages and will benefit the Tempe Sister Cities.
Tempe Sister Cities is an international non-profit that sends Tempe high school students to ten of Tempe’s sister cities.
It will feature food, live music from a variety of bands, carnival rides and more.
On Oct. 11, festival-goers will be entertained by an opening parade and official keg tapping.
Throughout the festival weekend, there will be soccer tournaments, volleyball games, brunches, and races.
General admission is free and for more information, visit fourpeaksoktoberfest.com.